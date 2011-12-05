MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields
fell further in late afternoon on Monday as traders speculated
the central bank would increase the amount of bonds it would buy
back via open market operations to help ease the current tight
cash conditions in the system.
* At 3:55 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.58 percent, down 7 basis points on the
day, after falling 17 bps last week.
* The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt
repurchases worth up to 100 billion rupees each over the past
two weeks to help ease tight cash conditions and ensure
government bond sales sail through smoothly.
* Traders are betting on similar buybacks through open
market operations (OMOs) every week, with borrowings by banks at
the central bank's daily repo auctions running at a high 1
trillion rupees on Monday.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject
liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets
and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy
governor said on Saturday.
* "We have been injecting liquidity into the market through
the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations,
and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir
Gokarn said.
* Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve
ratio (CRR), or the proportion of deposits that banks need to
set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at
6 percent.
* The benchmark five-year swap was down 1
basis point at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate
was 2 bps higher at 7.90 percent. They had
dropped 10 and 6 bps respectively on Friday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)