MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields fell further in late afternoon on Monday as traders speculated the central bank would increase the amount of bonds it would buy back via open market operations to help ease the current tight cash conditions in the system.

* At 3:55 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.58 percent, down 7 basis points on the day, after falling 17 bps last week.

* The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt repurchases worth up to 100 billion rupees each over the past two weeks to help ease tight cash conditions and ensure government bond sales sail through smoothly.

* Traders are betting on similar buybacks through open market operations (OMOs) every week, with borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions running at a high 1 trillion rupees on Monday.

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

* "We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

* Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent.

* The benchmark five-year swap was down 1 basis point at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 bps higher at 7.90 percent. They had dropped 10 and 6 bps respectively on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)