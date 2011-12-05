(Updates to close)

* Traders see bond buyback of 600-700 bln rupees by March

* Cbank to ensure adequate funds with banks - deputy

* Market also expects cut in cash reserve ratio

* RBI says to buy back 100 bln rupees of bonds on Dec. 8

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields fell for the fourth straight session on Monday, as sentiment was boosted by hopes the central bank will buy back more debt after its assurance to provide adequate liquidity.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.58 percent, down 7 basis points, after falling 17 basis points last week.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a high 156.10 billion rupees ($3 billion) compared with 90-100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day.

The market will be closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

"I think the RBI might increase the amount of bonds it will buy on a given day to 150 billion rupees," said Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal Bank in Mumbai.

"They might also release a calender for a series of open market operations, which will push the yields down further" he said.

The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt repurchases worth up to 100 billion rupees each over the past two weeks to help ease tight cash conditions and ensure government bond sales sail through smoothly.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to buyback up to 600-700 billion rupees of bonds by the end of March.

After markets closed, the RBI said it will buyback 100 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 8.

The RBI will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

Banks borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25 billion on Friday. Liquidity is expected to tighten further in the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance tax.

Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap ended up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points higher at 7.91 percent. They had dropped 10 and 6 basis, respectively, on Friday.

Traders said tight liquidity kept an upwards pressure on the swap rates.

($1=51.4 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)