MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields
should hold in a tight range on Wednesday as investors await an
euro zone summit later this week.
* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield
to open around 8.60 percent and move in a 8.56 to
8.65 percent. It had ended down 7 basis points on Monday at 8.58
percent after falling 17 bps last week. The market was closed on
Tuesday for a local holiday.
* There could be profit-taking after the recent rise in bond
prices, traders said. Gains in equity markets may also weigh.
* Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes
that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
* After markets closed on Monday, the central bank said it
would buy back up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds
on Thursday. It would be the third buyback in as many weeks to
help ease a cash crunch in the banking system.
* Banks had borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central
bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than
688.25 billion on Friday. Cash is expected to tighten further in
the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance taxes.
* Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve
ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set
aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6
percent.
($1 = 51.4 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)