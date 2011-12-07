MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields should hold in a tight range on Wednesday as investors await an euro zone summit later this week.

* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to open around 8.60 percent and move in a 8.56 to 8.65 percent. It had ended down 7 basis points on Monday at 8.58 percent after falling 17 bps last week. The market was closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

* There could be profit-taking after the recent rise in bond prices, traders said. Gains in equity markets may also weigh.

* Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week.

* After markets closed on Monday, the central bank said it would buy back up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Thursday. It would be the third buyback in as many weeks to help ease a cash crunch in the banking system.

* Banks had borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25 billion on Friday. Cash is expected to tighten further in the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance taxes.

* Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent. ($1 = 51.4 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)