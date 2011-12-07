MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields
edged down on Wednesday, falling for a fifth straight session,
as the announcement for another 100 billion rupees worth of bond
buyback by the central bank aided sentiment.
* After markets closed on Monday, the central bank said it
would buy back up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds
on Thursday. It would be the third buyback in as many weeks to
help ease a cash crunch in the banking system.
* At 9:25 a.m. the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 4 basis points at 8.54 percent after
falling 7 bps on Monday, over and above the 17 bps drop last
week. The markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
* There could be profit-taking after the recent rise in bond
prices limiting a very sharp fall, traders said. Gains in equity
markets may also weigh.
* Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes
that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
* Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve
ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set
aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6
percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)