MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields edged down on Wednesday, falling for a fifth straight session, as the announcement for another 100 billion rupees worth of bond buyback by the central bank aided sentiment.

* After markets closed on Monday, the central bank said it would buy back up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Thursday. It would be the third buyback in as many weeks to help ease a cash crunch in the banking system.

* At 9:25 a.m. the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 8.54 percent after falling 7 bps on Monday, over and above the 17 bps drop last week. The markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

* There could be profit-taking after the recent rise in bond prices limiting a very sharp fall, traders said. Gains in equity markets may also weigh.

* Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week.

* Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)