* Cbank's third buyback auction in as many weeks helps
* Traders upbeat following cbank assurance on liquidity
* Choice of papers at the buyback raises hopes for good
results
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields
dropped for a fifth session on Wednesday as the choice of papers
at this week's buyback by the central bank boosted expectations
for a good response.
The central bank has been buying back bonds for the past two
weeks to help ease a cash crunch. However, the buybacks have
been lower than targeted amount with banks either unwilling to
sell at the levels offered by the central bank or because the
papers chosen were in the hold-to-maturity books of banks.
Debendra Dash, a fixed income trader with
Development Credit Bank, said the buyback scheduled on Thursday
for up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) would likely be
fully met because of the 7.83 percent 2018 bond that is widely
held by banks.
The central bank had bought back 94.35 billion
rupees and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two previous
buyback auctions against the target of 100 billion rupees.
"Further there is no auction next week due to the advance
tax payments, so that is also bonds positive. I expect the
10-year yield to breach 8.50 percent since no hike is expected
in the upcoming policy but it may hold in a 8.50-8.55 range
today," Dash said.
By 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the benchmark 10-year
bond yield was down 4 basis points at 8.54
percent, taking the fall this week to 11 bps and adding to 17
bps drop last week. The market was closed on Tuesday for a
holiday.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was heavy at 76.30 billion rupees, compared with the
usual 45 billion to 50 billion rupees dealt in first two and
half hours of trade.
"I do not see much downside for yields from current levels
as investors will not buy bonds below the repo rate," a senior
dealer with a foreign bank said.
"I expect some profit-taking to start kicking in as soon as
bond yield touches 8.50 percent or so," he added.
The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at
its upcoming monetary policy review on Dec. 16. The repo rate
has been increased 13 times since mid-March 2010, to 8.50
percent currently.
Gains in equity markets may also limit a sharper downside.
The main 30-share BSE index was trading up nearly 1
percent, taking cues from firmer Asian markets.
Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve
ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set
aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6
percent.
The benchmark five-year swap was down 1 basis
point at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate
was up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent.
Traders said tight liquidity would keep a floor on the
shorter-end swap rates while the central bank's assurance to
keep cash in the banking system adequate would limit any major
rise.
The central bank will continue to inject liquidity to ensure
smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight
conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on
Saturday.
Banks borrowed 933.70 billion rupees from the
central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, close
to the 1 trillion rupees borrowed on Monday and much higher than
688.25 billion on Friday. Liquidity is expected to tighten
further in the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance
tax.
Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on
hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will
pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework
for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit
later this week.
($1 = 51.4 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)