MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields rose in afternoon session on Wednesday as the finance minister said fiscal deficit was a major concern for the government and as investors booked profits following the steep rise in prices in recent sessions.

* The central bank has been buying back bonds for the past two weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has helped bring down bond yields. Another scheduled auction this week for buying back up to 100 billion rupees worth of bonds, had pushed yields down in early trade.

* By 4 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 5 basis points at 8.63 percent. At the day's low of 8.51 percent, the 10-year yield was down 14 bps on the week, adding to 17 bps drop last week. The market was closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

* India's slowing growth, high inflation and fiscal deficit are three major causes of concern for the government, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Wednesday.  * Gains in equity markets also limited a further downside.

* The benchmark five-year swap was down 1 basis point at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 7.91 percent.

* Traders said tight liquidity conditions also weighed on bonds. Banks borrowed 933.70 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, close to the 1 trillion rupees borrowed on Monday and much higher than 688.25 billion on Friday. Liquidity is expected to tighten further in the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance tax. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)