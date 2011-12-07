* Positive opening seen for bonds on Thurs on buyback - STCI

* Finmin says fiscal deficit is a major concern

* Auction on Friday to limit fall in yields - traders (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields snapped four trading sessions of decline on Wednesday as investors booked profits after the finance minister said the country's fiscal deficit was a major concern, raising expectations for more federal borrowing.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.59 percent. At the day's low of 8.51 percent, the 10-year yield was down 14 bps on the week, adding to the 17 bps drop last week. The market was closed on Tuesday.

It traded in a wide band of 8.51 percent to 8.64 percent during the day, with total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform almost double that of an average trading day at 194.40 billion rupees ($3.76 billion).

"Post statements by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha on fiscal deficit and increase in subsidies we saw profit taking. Also the market had run up furiously in the last few days triggering the selling," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director of STCI Primary Dealership.

India's slowing growth and rising subsidy bill are seen impacting the country's fiscal deficit, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said, with headstrong, near-double digit inflation also posing a grave concern.

However, bond yields are expected to open in positive territory on Thursday and are seen moving 2 to 3 bps higher on buybacks by the central bank, STCI's Madhav said.

The market will keenly watch the results of the open market operations, while an auction on Friday is seen weighing sentiment, he added. After markets closed on Monday, the central bank said it would buy back up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Thursday. It would be the third buyback in as many weeks.

"The choice of papers at this week's buyback by the central bank boosted expectations for a good response," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The central bank has been buying back bonds for the past two weeks to help ease a cash crunch. However, the buybacks have been lower than targeted amount with banks either unwilling to sell at the levels offered by the central bank or because the papers chosen were in the hold-to-maturity books of banks.

The central bank had bought back 94.35 billion rupees and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two previous buyback auctions against the target of 100 billion rupees.

The central bank will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

Banks borrowed 933.70 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, close to the 1 trillion rupees borrowed on Monday and much higher than 688.25 billion on Friday. Liquidity is expected to tighten further in the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance tax.

"There is no auction next week due to the advance tax payments, which is a bond positive but there are fears that there may be no OMOs too which will keep the market cautious," a trader with the foreign bank said.

The market is also awaiting the central bank's monetary policy review on Dec. 16 where it is widely expected to hold rates steady, traders said. The repo rate has been increased 13 times since mid-March 2010, to 8.50 percent currently.

Expectations also remain for a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent.

The cash reserve ratio is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said on Wednesday after markets closed.

($1 = 51.7 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)