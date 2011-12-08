MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields are expected to rise early on Thursday after a central bank deputy governor played down the need for cutting banks' cash reserve requirement to help ease tight cash conditions.

* However, the central bank's up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) buyback later in the day will prevent a sharp rise in yields.

* The market has been widely expecting the Reserve Bank of India to lower the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks must keep in cash with the central bank which now stands at 6 percent.

* Banks have been borrowing about 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's daily repo auctions, well above the RBI's comfort zone. The crunch is expected to accentuate on advance tax outflows around mid-December.

* India's slowing growth and rising subsidy bill are seen impacting the country's fiscal deficit, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday, with a headstrong, near-double digit inflation also posing a grave concern.

* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to open around 8.61 percent and move in a 8.58 to 8.65 percent range. It had ended up 1 basis point on Wednesday at 8.59 percent.

* India's October industrial production likely shrunk 7 percent, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

* Traders will await results of the buyback due after 0900 GMT for further direction. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)