MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to rise early on Thursday after a central bank
deputy governor played down the need for cutting banks' cash
reserve requirement to help ease tight cash conditions.
* However, the central bank's up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9
billion) buyback later in the day will prevent a sharp rise in
yields.
* The market has been widely expecting the Reserve Bank of
India to lower the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of
deposits that banks must keep in cash with the central bank
which now stands at 6 percent.
* Banks have been borrowing about 1 trillion rupees from the
central bank's daily repo auctions, well above the RBI's comfort
zone. The crunch is expected to accentuate on advance tax
outflows around mid-December.
* India's slowing growth and rising subsidy bill are seen
impacting the country's fiscal deficit, Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee said on Wednesday, with a headstrong, near-double
digit inflation also posing a grave concern.
* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield
to open around 8.61 percent and move in a 8.58 to
8.65 percent range. It had ended up 1 basis point on Wednesday
at 8.59 percent.
* India's October industrial production likely shrunk 7
percent, the Times of India reported on Thursday.
* Traders will await results of the buyback due after 0900
GMT for further direction.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)