US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields fell on Thursday as traders purchased bonds ahead of the central bank's up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) buyback later in the day which is expected to see a good response.
* At 9:28 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.55 percent, down 4 basis points on the day.
* Traders said a report in The Times of India that India's October industrial production likely shrank 7 percent, also aided sentiment for bonds.
* Traders will now await results of the buyback due after 0900 GMT for further direction.
* Comments from a central bank deputy governor that they will also consider the cash reserve ratio as a tool while deciding on monetary policy actions also cheered bonds, traders said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
