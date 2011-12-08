MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields fell on Thursday as traders purchased bonds ahead of the central bank's up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) buyback later in the day which is expected to see a good response.

* At 9:28 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.55 percent, down 4 basis points on the day.

* Traders said a report in The Times of India that India's October industrial production likely shrank 7 percent, also aided sentiment for bonds.

* Traders will now await results of the buyback due after 0900 GMT for further direction.

* Comments from a central bank deputy governor that they will also consider the cash reserve ratio as a tool while deciding on monetary policy actions also cheered bonds, traders said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)