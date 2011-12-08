MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields stayed down in afternoon session on Thursday as sentiment stayed buoyed due to the buyback auction of upto 100 billion rupees worth of bonds while sharp losses in domestic shares further aided sentiment.

* By 2:25 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.55 percent, down 4 basis points (bps)from its close on Wednesday, after trading in an 8.50-8.58 percent range so far in the session.

* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, amid market speculation that it might lower the ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

* The RBI, which will meet on Dec. 16 to review monetary policy, has been resorting to bond buybacks through open market operations in a bid to ease cash pressures and has announced three buybacks of 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) each so far.

* Trader focus will be on the results of the buyback, due after 2:30 p.m., for directional cues. However, results have been mostly been released post markets close.

* Traders said a report in The Times of India that India's October industrial production likely shrank 7 percent, also aided sentiment for bonds.

* The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 8 bps at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate was 7 bps lower at 7.83 percent.

* India's main share index was down nearly 2 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)