* Cbank buys back 90.93 bln rupees of bonds vs 100 bln target

* RBI comments on liquidity provide comfort-traders

* Annual food inflation lowest in 3-1/2 yrs in late Nov (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields ended sharply lower on Thursday, aided by the central bank's bond buyback and on data showing annual food inflation eased to its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years in late November.

The market sentiment was also comforted by assurances from the Reserve Bank of India on providing adequate liquidity.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.52 percent, down 7 basis points (bps) from Wednesday, after trading in an 8.50-8.58 percent range in the day.

Total daily volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were higher at 183.75 billion rupees ($3.55 billion), than the average 100 billion rupees.

"Encouraging OMO results, sharp slowdown in inflation numbers and expectation of more OMOs (open market operations) after the central bank statements has driven the sentiments today," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.

India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

Traders, however, expect the market to be wary on Friday ahead of a 130-billion-rupee debt sale.

"The market will be cautious till the auction but will rally after that as the underlying sentiments remain bullish," said Sandeep Bagla, said senior vice president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Annual food inflation eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, bolstering the case for a pause in rates when the central bank reviews policy on Dec.16.

"For the yields to fall below 8.50 percent the market should feel convinced that the central bank will take concrete steps to support growth soon like a cut in CRR (cash reserve ratio) and a rate cuts closer to this fiscal end," Development Credit Bank's Verma said.

India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI had said on Wednesday the CRR was not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal.

"Whether using an instrument that is part of monetary toolkit to address liquidity issue is certainly a debate which we have to engage in," Gokarn had said.

The CRR, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

"RBI is considering various options to ease liquidity at this point and the very mention of cash reserve ratio indicates that they are looking at this option closely," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

Banks borrowed 871.70 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 933.70 billion on Wednesday.

Traders said no auctions in the coming week was a positive for bonds but there were fears that there would be no OMOs, which could push up yields as the cash crunch is expected to accentuate on advance tax outflows around mid-December.

Traders said a report in The Times of India newspaper that India's October industrial production likely shrank 7 percent, also aided sentiment for bonds.

The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.04 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.79 percent from 7.90 percent. ($1 = 51.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)