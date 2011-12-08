* Cbank buys back 90.93 bln rupees of bonds vs 100 bln
* RBI comments on liquidity provide comfort-traders
* Annual food inflation lowest in 3-1/2 yrs in late Nov
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 8 Indian federal bond yields
ended sharply lower on Thursday, aided by the central bank's
bond buyback and on data showing annual food inflation eased to
its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years in late November.
The market sentiment was also comforted by
assurances from the Reserve Bank of India on providing adequate
liquidity.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield
ended at 8.52 percent, down 7 basis points (bps) from Wednesday,
after trading in an 8.50-8.58 percent range in the day.
Total daily volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were higher at 183.75 billion rupees ($3.55 billion),
than the average 100 billion rupees.
"Encouraging OMO results, sharp slowdown in inflation
numbers and expectation of more OMOs (open market operations)
after the central bank statements has driven the sentiments
today," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with
Development Credit Bank.
India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 90.93
billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared
with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.
Traders, however, expect the market to be wary on Friday
ahead of a 130-billion-rupee debt sale.
"The market will be cautious till the auction but will rally
after that as the underlying sentiments remain bullish," said
Sandeep Bagla, said senior vice president with ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership.
Annual food inflation eased to 6.60 percent in the year to
Nov. 26, bolstering the case for a pause in rates when
the central bank reviews policy on Dec.16.
"For the yields to fall below 8.50 percent the market should
feel convinced that the central bank will take concrete steps to
support growth soon like a cut in CRR (cash reserve ratio) and a
rate cuts closer to this fiscal end," Development Credit Bank's
Verma said.
India's central bank will take all steps needed
to ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility
of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI had said on
Wednesday the CRR was not just a liquidity tool but a monetary
policy signal.
"Whether using an instrument that is part of monetary
toolkit to address liquidity issue is certainly a debate which
we have to engage in," Gokarn had said.
The CRR, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of
deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as
cash.
"RBI is considering various options to ease liquidity at
this point and the very mention of cash reserve ratio indicates
that they are looking at this option closely," a dealer with a
foreign bank said.
Banks borrowed 871.70 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 933.70
billion on Wednesday.
Traders said no auctions in the coming week was a positive
for bonds but there were fears that there would be no OMOs,
which could push up yields as the cash crunch is expected to
accentuate on advance tax outflows around mid-December.
Traders said a report in The Times of India newspaper that
India's October industrial production likely shrank 7 percent,
also aided sentiment for bonds.
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.04
percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year
rate at 7.79 percent from 7.90 percent.
($1 = 51.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)