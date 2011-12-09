MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall on Friday as expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce measures to boost liquidity and support growth in its policy review Dec. 16 grow given the diminishing hopes of a solution to Europe's debt crisis and revival in the global economy.

* Slowing domestic economic growth and easing food inflation is seen providing elbow room to the RBI for a shift in its tight monetary stance. Traders will also take cues from the mid-term review of Indian economy due to be tabled in the Parliament around 0630 GMT for a possible lowering of the government's fiscal year growth forecast.

* However, the $2.5 billion auction due in the day is likely to limit a fall in the bond yields.

* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to open around 8.48 percent and move in a 8.45 to 8.50 percent range. It had ended down 7 basis points on Thursday at 8.52 percent.

* India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

* ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight bond market contagion.

($1 = 51.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)