MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields
are likely to fall on Friday as expectations the Reserve Bank of
India will announce measures to boost liquidity and support
growth in its policy review Dec. 16 grow given the diminishing
hopes of a solution to Europe's debt crisis and revival in the
global economy.
* Slowing domestic economic growth and easing food inflation
is seen providing elbow room to the RBI for a shift in its tight
monetary stance. Traders will also take cues from the mid-term
review of Indian economy due to be tabled in the Parliament
around 0630 GMT for a possible lowering of the government's
fiscal year growth forecast.
* However, the $2.5 billion auction due in the day is likely
to limit a fall in the bond yields.
* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield
to open around 8.48 percent and move in a 8.45 to
8.50 percent range. It had ended down 7 basis points on Thursday
at 8.52 percent.
* India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure
there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility
of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
* ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue
fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight
bond market contagion.
($1 = 51.8 Indian rupees)
