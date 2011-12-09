MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields came off their earlier lows on Friday morning as caution gained ground before the $2.5 billion debt sale later in the day, although comfort from the central bank's robust purchases at Thursday's buyback supported yields.

* Growing hopes the Reserve Bank of India could announce measures to improve liquidity and support growth at its policy review next week, given the slowing domestic economy, persistent global economic worries and easing food inflation, are aiding bond yields, traders said.

* At 9:29 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.51 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.52 percent after touching 8.49 percent in early trade.

* Traders said the mid-term review of Indian economy due to be tabled in Parliament around 0630 GMT will be eyed for a possible lowering of the government's fiscal year growth forecast.

* India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

* The RBI bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees on Thursday in the third operation of such kind.

* ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight bond market contagion.

* The government is due to sell 20 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 and 2020 floating rate bonds later in the day. It will also sell 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of new 30-year 2041 bonds. Bidding for the auction starts 10:30 a.m. and ends 12:30 p.m. ($1 = 51.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)