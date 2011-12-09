MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields
came off their earlier lows on Friday morning as caution gained
ground before the $2.5 billion debt sale later in the day,
although comfort from the central bank's robust purchases at
Thursday's buyback supported yields.
* Growing hopes the Reserve Bank of India could announce
measures to improve liquidity and support growth at its policy
review next week, given the slowing domestic economy, persistent
global economic worries and easing food inflation, are aiding
bond yields, traders said.
* At 9:29 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.51 percent versus Thursday's close of
8.52 percent after touching 8.49 percent in early trade.
* Traders said the mid-term review of Indian economy due to
be tabled in Parliament around 0630 GMT will be eyed for a
possible lowering of the government's fiscal year growth
forecast.
* India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure
there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility
of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
* The RBI bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open
market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees
on Thursday in the third operation of such kind.
* ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue
fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight
bond market contagion.
* The government is due to sell 20 billion rupees each of
7.99 percent 2017 and 2020 floating rate bonds later in the day.
It will also sell 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds
and 30 billion rupees of new 30-year 2041 bonds. Bidding for the
auction starts 10:30 a.m. and ends 12:30 p.m.
($1 = 51.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)