* Weak global, local econ conditions boost sentiment for
bonds
* Traders await results of $2.5 bln debt sale
* Sharp losses in domestic equity markets also aid demand
for bonds
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields
rose from the day's lows on Friday as investors trimmed
positions ahead of a $2.5 billion debt sale later in the day,
but sentiment stayed positive on hopes the central bank would
start focusing on growth.
At 11:57 a.m. (0627 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was steady at 8.52 percent and off the day's low
of 8.49 percent.
Bond prices are rising on growing expectations the Reserve
Bank of India will announce measures to improve liquidity and to
support growth at its policy review next week, given the slowing
domestic economy, global economic worries and easing food
inflation, traders said.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a low 42 billion rupees, compared to the usual
50-60 billion rupees dealt in the first three hours of trade.
"Looks like there is some resistance at around 8.50 percent
levels on the 10-year bond. I expect the market to remain
volatile with positive bias as next week we have some bond
positive data that can come like IIP and WPI (headline
inflation)," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T
Investment Management.
"Possibly further OMOs may also be announced which could
help. I see the 10-year bond in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent band in
the near term," she added.
India's industrial output likely shrank at an
annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over
two years, a Reuters poll showed.
However on Thursday, Times of India reported that the
factory output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by
a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into
negative territory since June 2009, quoting an unnamed source.
India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure
there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility
of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
"Banks are running cash shortfall of more than 870 billion
rupees plus advance taxes by next week will further escalate the
liquidity crunch," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fixed income dealer
with Bajaj Hindustan.
"Despite the central bank officials stating that CRR cut
looks unlikely since it fuels inflation, the only way to address
the liquidity issue is through open market operations which
gives further impetus to a bond rally," he added.
The RBI bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open
market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees
on Thursday in its third buyback in as many weeks.
Indian shares were trading down more than 1.5 percent,
tailing their regional peers, and supporting the sentiment for
bonds.
The benchmark five-year swap down 3 bps at
7.01 percent and the one-year rate 5 bps lower at
7.74 percent.
The government is due to sell 20 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 and 2020 floating rate bonds later in the day. It
will also sell 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and
30 billion rupees of new 30-year 2041 bonds. Bidding for the
auction starts 0500 GMT and ends 0700 GMT.
Traders will await results of the auction due after 0900 GMT
for further direction.
($1 = 52.2 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)