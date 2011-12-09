* Weak global, local econ conditions boost sentiment for bonds

* Traders await results of $2.5 bln debt sale

* Sharp losses in domestic equity markets also aid demand for bonds (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields rose from the day's lows on Friday as investors trimmed positions ahead of a $2.5 billion debt sale later in the day, but sentiment stayed positive on hopes the central bank would start focusing on growth.

At 11:57 a.m. (0627 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was steady at 8.52 percent and off the day's low of 8.49 percent.

Bond prices are rising on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce measures to improve liquidity and to support growth at its policy review next week, given the slowing domestic economy, global economic worries and easing food inflation, traders said.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a low 42 billion rupees, compared to the usual 50-60 billion rupees dealt in the first three hours of trade.

"Looks like there is some resistance at around 8.50 percent levels on the 10-year bond. I expect the market to remain volatile with positive bias as next week we have some bond positive data that can come like IIP and WPI (headline inflation)," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T Investment Management.

"Possibly further OMOs may also be announced which could help. I see the 10-year bond in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent band in the near term," she added.

India's industrial output likely shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over two years, a Reuters poll showed.

However on Thursday, Times of India reported that the factory output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into negative territory since June 2009, quoting an unnamed source.

India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

"Banks are running cash shortfall of more than 870 billion rupees plus advance taxes by next week will further escalate the liquidity crunch," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fixed income dealer with Bajaj Hindustan.

"Despite the central bank officials stating that CRR cut looks unlikely since it fuels inflation, the only way to address the liquidity issue is through open market operations which gives further impetus to a bond rally," he added.

The RBI bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees on Thursday in its third buyback in as many weeks.

Indian shares were trading down more than 1.5 percent, tailing their regional peers, and supporting the sentiment for bonds.

The benchmark five-year swap down 3 bps at 7.01 percent and the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.74 percent.

The government is due to sell 20 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 and 2020 floating rate bonds later in the day. It will also sell 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of new 30-year 2041 bonds. Bidding for the auction starts 0500 GMT and ends 0700 GMT.

Traders will await results of the auction due after 0900 GMT for further direction. ($1 = 52.2 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)