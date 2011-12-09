MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields
held largely steady in afternoon session on Friday as investors
awaited the results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale but some
profit-taking was seen after the recent sharp rise in prices.
* At 3 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. Earlier it had hit a low
of 8.49 percent.
* Bond prices rose in early trade on growing expectations
the Reserve Bank of India will announce measures to improve
liquidity and to support growth at its policy review next week,
given the slowing domestic economy, global economic worries and
easing food inflation, traders said.
* India's industrial output likely shrank at an
annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over
two years, a Reuters poll showed.
* India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure
there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility
of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
* The benchmark five-year swap was down 6 bps
at 6.98 percent and the one-year rate 8 bps lower
at 7.71 percent.
* The central bank auctioned 130 billion rupees of bonds
earlier in the day. The results are awaited.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)