MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian federal bond yields held largely steady in afternoon session on Friday as investors awaited the results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale but some profit-taking was seen after the recent sharp rise in prices.

* At 3 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. Earlier it had hit a low of 8.49 percent.

* Bond prices rose in early trade on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce measures to improve liquidity and to support growth at its policy review next week, given the slowing domestic economy, global economic worries and easing food inflation, traders said.

* India's industrial output likely shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over two years, a Reuters poll showed.

* India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

* The benchmark five-year swap was down 6 bps at 6.98 percent and the one-year rate 8 bps lower at 7.71 percent.

* The central bank auctioned 130 billion rupees of bonds earlier in the day. The results are awaited. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)