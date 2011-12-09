* Weak global, local econ conditions boost appetite for
bonds
* Factory output, inflation data next week key for cues
* Cbank seen keeping rates on hold at plcy next Friday
* 10-year bond yield drops 12 bps on week
(Updates to close)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's benchmark 10-year
bond yield dropped for the fourth straight week on Friday as a
slowdown in the economy and signs of easing inflation
strengthened expectations the central bank will start focusing
on supporting growth sooner than expected.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield, however,
closed 1 basis point higher on the day at 8.53 percent, mainly
on profit-taking. It fell 12 basis points on the week, after a
17 basis point drop last week.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were high at 117.90 billion rupees ($2.25 billion),
compared to the usual 90-100 billion rupees dealt on an average
day.
Bond prices have been rising on growing expectations the
Reserve Bank of India will announce measures to improve
liquidity and to support growth at its policy review next week,
traders said.
"The market is tired. It has been bullish for some time now
so I expect a 8.60 to 8.50 percent band for the next few days,"
said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development
Credit Bank.
Traders will now await factory output data due around 0530
GMT on Monday and the headline inflation number on Wednesday for
cues.
India's industrial output likely shrank at an
annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over
two years, a Reuters poll showed.
However, on Thursday, Times of India reported that the
factory output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by
a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into
negative territory since June 2009, quoting an unnamed source.
India cut its full-year growth forecast amid slowing
domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by 7.25
to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government
said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9
percent issued in February.
Traders said the forecast was largely in line with the
central bank's estimate of 7.6 percent, and did not have much
market impact.
Banks are hopeful the central bank will continue to provide
liquidity via open market operation buybacks in coming weeks,
which should also support bonds amid expected tax outflows which
are likely to tighten cash conditions.
"We have advance taxes due next week, so liquidity will
tighten further which will hurt bonds," Verma said.
Banks borrowed 831.95 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility, much above
the RBI's stated comfort zone of a deficit of 1 percent of total
deposits.
Traders said appetite for bonds was also aided by losses in
domestic shares, which fell for the second day and closed 1.7
percent lower.
The benchmark five-year swap closed up 3 bps
at 7.07 percent and the one-year rate ended
steady at 7.79 percent.
($1 = 52.3 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)