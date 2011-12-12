BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian federal bond yields are seen little changed early on Monday as traders await factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) for direction.
* Industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, its first decline in over two years as export growth slowed, a Reuters poll showed.
* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to open flat around 8.53 percent and move in a 8.51 to 8.55 percent range.
* Headline inflation for November, due on Wednesday, likely eased to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed.
* With no bond sale planned this week and expectations the government will announce another buyback should help sentiment, traders said.
* India cut its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce measures to boost liquidity and support growth when it reviews policy on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
