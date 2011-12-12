MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian federal bond yields are seen little changed early on Monday as traders await factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) for direction.

* Industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, its first decline in over two years as export growth slowed, a Reuters poll showed.

* Traders expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to open flat around 8.53 percent and move in a 8.51 to 8.55 percent range.

* Headline inflation for November, due on Wednesday, likely eased to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed.

* With no bond sale planned this week and expectations the government will announce another buyback should help sentiment, traders said.

* India cut its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce measures to boost liquidity and support growth when it reviews policy on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)