BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian federal bond yields treaded water on Monday as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of October's factory output data due at around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Industrial output likely shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over two years as export growth slowed, a Reuters poll showed. * However, last week the Times of India, quoting an unnamed source, reported factory output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector. * At 9:25 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent. * India cut its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target. * Traders will also await inflation data due on Wednesday for further cues. * The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to announce measures to boost liquidity and support growth when it reviews policy on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,