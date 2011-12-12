MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian federal bond yields treaded water on Monday as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of October's factory output data due at around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Industrial output likely shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over two years as export growth slowed, a Reuters poll showed. * However, last week the Times of India, quoting an unnamed source, reported factory output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector. * At 9:25 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent. * India cut its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target. * Traders will also await inflation data due on Wednesday for further cues. * The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to announce measures to boost liquidity and support growth when it reviews policy on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)