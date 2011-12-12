* Oct industrial output falls 5.1 pct from year ago
* Nov inflation data due on Wed eyed for more cues
* 10-yr yield seen ranged till cbank review-trader
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 12 India's benchmark
government bond yield hit its lowest level in two-and-half
months on Monday as expectations grew that the central bank's
focus at its policy review this week could shift to supporting
growth after data showed October industrial output slumped.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 8
basis points lower at 8.45 percent. It touched a low of 8.43
percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 29.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic
trading platform was 267.15 billion rupees ($5.05 billion),
sharply higher than the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to
100 billion rupees.
"We expect the Reserve Bank of India to shift its focus from
inflation to growth, and forecast 125 basis points of repo rate
cuts in 2012," said Danny Suwanapruti, senior rate strategist
with Standard Chartered, in a research note.
The market will closely watch monthly inflation data due on
Wednesday to gauge the Reserve Bank of India's stance on Friday
and the instruments it could use to keep growth from derailing,
traders said.
The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since early
2010, a policy tightening that has hit growth but done little to
counter near double-digit inflation.
India's industrial output fell in October for the first time
in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped,
ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or
liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday.
"The next trigger is inflation data. If the number is below
9 percent then we can expect a more dovish RBI on Friday," said
Vivek Rajpal, India strategist at Nomura.
A Reuters poll last week, predicted India's headline
inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent
from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their
lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years.
"Sentiment should remain positive for bonds for the rest of
the week. The only worry is if the government gives a clear
indication or announces more market borrowing," said a senior
bond dealer at another foreign bank.
Bonds yields are expected to move in an 8.42 to 8.38 percent
band till the central bank's policy review, the trader added.
India cut its full-year growth forecast on Friday
amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning
the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at
7.03 percent from 7.07 percent on Friday and the one-year rate
closed at 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent
previously.
($1 = 52.9 rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)