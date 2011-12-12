* Oct industrial output falls 5.1 pct from year ago * Nov inflation data due on Wed eyed for more cues * 10-yr yield seen ranged till cbank review-trader (Updates to close) By Aditya Phatak MUMBAI, Dec 12 India's benchmark government bond yield hit its lowest level in two-and-half months on Monday as expectations grew that the central bank's focus at its policy review this week could shift to supporting growth after data showed October industrial output slumped. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 8 basis points lower at 8.45 percent. It touched a low of 8.43 percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 29. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 267.15 billion rupees ($5.05 billion), sharply higher than the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. "We expect the Reserve Bank of India to shift its focus from inflation to growth, and forecast 125 basis points of repo rate cuts in 2012," said Danny Suwanapruti, senior rate strategist with Standard Chartered, in a research note. The market will closely watch monthly inflation data due on Wednesday to gauge the Reserve Bank of India's stance on Friday and the instruments it could use to keep growth from derailing, traders said. The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010, a policy tightening that has hit growth but done little to counter near double-digit inflation. India's industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday. "The next trigger is inflation data. If the number is below 9 percent then we can expect a more dovish RBI on Friday," said Vivek Rajpal, India strategist at Nomura. A Reuters poll last week, predicted India's headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years. "Sentiment should remain positive for bonds for the rest of the week. The only worry is if the government gives a clear indication or announces more market borrowing," said a senior bond dealer at another foreign bank. Bonds yields are expected to move in an 8.42 to 8.38 percent band till the central bank's policy review, the trader added. India cut its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.03 percent from 7.07 percent on Friday and the one-year rate closed at 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent previously. ($1 = 52.9 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)