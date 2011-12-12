MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian government bond
yields on Monday afternoon eased to two-and-a-half month low
after a sharp shrinkage in factory output data for October
triggered hopes the central bank may take policy easing measures
sooner than previously expected.
* Dealers said they were awaiting the November inflation
data due on Wednesday for cues about the central bank's policy
moves.
* At 02:45 p.m, the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 7 basis points at 8.46 percent. It
touched a low of 8.43 percent earlier in the day, a level last
seen on Sept. 29.
* India's industrial output fell in October for the first
time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped,
ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or
liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday.
* Speculation the central bank may announce an unscheduled
bond auction this week is capping the gains, traders said. The
government has not scheduled any bond sales this week ahead of
the central bank's policy meeting on Friday.
* The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to pause its
rate increasing cycle that started in early 2010 and announce
measures to boost liquidity and support growth.
* Headline inflation data for November, due on
Wednesday, is expected to show a drop to 9.04 percent from 9.73
percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in
nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed.
