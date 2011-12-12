MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian government bond yields on Monday afternoon eased to two-and-a-half month low after a sharp shrinkage in factory output data for October triggered hopes the central bank may take policy easing measures sooner than previously expected. * Dealers said they were awaiting the November inflation data due on Wednesday for cues about the central bank's policy moves. * At 02:45 p.m, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 7 basis points at 8.46 percent. It touched a low of 8.43 percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 29. * India's industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday. * Speculation the central bank may announce an unscheduled bond auction this week is capping the gains, traders said. The government has not scheduled any bond sales this week ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to pause its rate increasing cycle that started in early 2010 and announce measures to boost liquidity and support growth. * Headline inflation data for November, due on Wednesday, is expected to show a drop to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)