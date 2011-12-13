MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian government bond
yields should ease early on Tuesday after a slump in industrial
output raised hopes the central bank will shift its focus to
supporting growth.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to pause its
tightening cycle when it reviews policy on Friday, after raising
interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight inflation.
* The market is expecting the central bank to announce on
Tuesday another bond buyback to help ease a cash crunch with
banks, traders said.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected around 8.43 percent and move in a 8.35 to 8.45 percent
range.
* It fell 8 basis points on Monday to 8.45 percent after
industrial output fell in October for the first time in more
than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up
pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity
conditions.
* On Friday, India cut its full-year growth forecast amid
slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
* Traders are also awaiting November inflation data on
Wednesday that is expected to show a slower rise of 9.04 percent
from 9.73 percent the month before.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)