MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian government bond yields should ease early on Tuesday after a slump in industrial output raised hopes the central bank will shift its focus to supporting growth.

* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to pause its tightening cycle when it reviews policy on Friday, after raising interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight inflation.

* The market is expecting the central bank to announce on Tuesday another bond buyback to help ease a cash crunch with banks, traders said.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected around 8.43 percent and move in a 8.35 to 8.45 percent range.

* It fell 8 basis points on Monday to 8.45 percent after industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions.

* On Friday, India cut its full-year growth forecast amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

* Traders are also awaiting November inflation data on Wednesday that is expected to show a slower rise of 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)