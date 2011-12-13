MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian government bond
yields fell on Tuesday early trade after a sharp shrinkage in
industrial output raised hopes the central bank will pause its
rate tightening cycle and shift its focus to supporting growth.
* The Reserve Bank of India will review policy on Friday,
after raising interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight
inflation.
* The market is expecting the central bank to announce on
Tuesday another bond buyback to help ease a cash crunch with
banks, traders said.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2
basis point at 8.43 percent from Monday's close. It is expected
to move in a 8.35-8.45 percent range during the day.
* Industrial output fell in October for the first time in
more than two years on Monday as capital goods investment
slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease
monetary or liquidity conditions.
* On Friday, India cut its full-year growth forecast amid
slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
* Traders are also awaiting November inflation data on
Wednesday that is expected to show a slower rise of 9.04 percent
from 9.73 percent the month before.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)