MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian government bond yields fell on Tuesday early trade after a sharp shrinkage in industrial output raised hopes the central bank will pause its rate tightening cycle and shift its focus to supporting growth.

* The Reserve Bank of India will review policy on Friday, after raising interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight inflation.

* The market is expecting the central bank to announce on Tuesday another bond buyback to help ease a cash crunch with banks, traders said.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis point at 8.43 percent from Monday's close. It is expected to move in a 8.35-8.45 percent range during the day.

* Industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years on Monday as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions.

* On Friday, India cut its full-year growth forecast amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

* Traders are also awaiting November inflation data on Wednesday that is expected to show a slower rise of 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)