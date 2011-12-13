MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian government bond yields were marginally lower on Tuesday due to hopes the central bank would announce a debt buyback later in the day to help reduce liquidity deficit in the banking system.

* Profit sales after the sharp fall in yields in previous sessions limited the decline.

* However, any big rise in yields from current levels is unlikely as views the central bank will steer the monetary policy towards growth support have risen due to recent signs of slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

* At 1:36 p.m, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.44 percent after declining to 8.41 percent, its lowest since Sept. 29, in early trades. The yield has eased nearly 17 basis points over the past week.

* Traders expect the yield to move in 8.40-8.45 percent range in rest of the day.

* The Reserve Bank of India has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees via open market operations over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions.

* Borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions stand at around 800 billion rupees, above the RBI's comfort level around 600 billion rupees. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)