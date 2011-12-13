(Updates to close)

* Nov inflation data due Wed eyed for cues on cbank action

* Swap rates fall on market expectation for CRR cut

MUMBAI, Dec 13 India's 10-year government bond yield ended at a fresh two-and-half month low on Tuesday, with traders expecting the central bank to buy back more debt amid tight liquidity conditions, while the mood was cautious ahead of Friday's monetary policy review.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.40 percent -- its lowest since Sept. 29. The yield has eased 13 basis points since last week.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 218.75 billion rupees ($4.1 billion), higher than the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.

"Market has positioned itself for a buyback from the central bank," said a senior fixed income dealer with a large foreign bank, who expects yields to hover in an 8.35-8.45 percent band this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees via open market operations over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions.

Borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions stand at around 800 billion rupees , above the RBI's comfort level around 600 billion rupees.

"People are waiting for the policy and will be cautious about building heavy positions now," said Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal Bank in Mumbai.

The RBI will release its mid-quarter review at noon on Dec. 16, where it is expected to hold its key lending rate steady.

But economists in a new Reuters poll expect the RBI to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

Industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped.

Traders said bond yields are likely to be rangebound on Wednesday till inflation data is released around 0630 GMT, which will be keenly watched for cues on the RBI's stance.

India's headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before, a Reuters poll showed. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.00 percent from 7.03 percent on Monday and the one-year rate closed at 7.72 percent from 7.76 percent previously.

Traders said market expectations for a cut in cash reserve ratio, or the portion of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank, pushed swaps down. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)