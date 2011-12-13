(Updates to close)
* Nov inflation data due Wed eyed for cues on cbank action
* Swap rates fall on market expectation for CRR cut
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 13 India's 10-year government
bond yield ended at a fresh two-and-half month low on Tuesday,
with traders expecting the central bank to buy back more debt
amid tight liquidity conditions, while the mood was cautious
ahead of Friday's monetary policy review.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5
basis points at 8.40 percent -- its lowest since Sept. 29. The
yield has eased 13 basis points since last week.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 218.75 billion rupees ($4.1 billion), higher than
the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.
"Market has positioned itself for a buyback from
the central bank," said a senior fixed income dealer with a
large foreign bank, who expects yields to hover in an 8.35-8.45
percent band this week.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has bought back government
debt worth 243.11 billion rupees via open market operations over
the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions.
Borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo
auctions stand at around 800 billion rupees , above the
RBI's comfort level around 600 billion rupees.
"People are waiting for the policy and will be cautious
about building heavy positions now," said Roy Paul, deputy
general manager of treasury at Federal Bank in Mumbai.
The RBI will release its mid-quarter review at noon on Dec.
16, where it is expected to hold its key lending rate steady.
But economists in a new Reuters poll expect the RBI to
accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen
in Asia's third-largest economy.
Industrial output fell in October for the first time in more
than two years as capital goods investment
slumped.
Traders said bond yields are likely to be rangebound on
Wednesday till inflation data is released around 0630 GMT, which
will be keenly watched for cues on the RBI's stance.
India's headline inflation likely eased in
November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before, a
Reuters poll showed.
The benchmark five-year swap rate
ended at 7.00 percent from 7.03 percent on Monday and the
one-year rate closed at 7.72 percent from 7.76
percent previously.
Traders said market expectations for a cut in cash reserve
ratio, or the portion of deposits banks must maintain with the
central bank, pushed swaps down.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)