MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian government bond yields should rise early on Wednesday after the central bank did not announce a buyback, and traders said they would be watching inflation due around noon (0630 GMT) for direction.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open at 8.42 percent and rise to as much as 8.47 percent, traders said. It fell 5 basis points on Tuesday to 8.40 percent, its lowest close since Sept. 29.

* India's headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before, a Reuters poll showed.

* The central bank is seen holding key rates steady at its scheduled review on Friday, and economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen.

* The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions, and the market had been expecting the central bank to announce on Tuesday another buyback.

* Borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions stand at around 800 billion rupees, above the RBI's comfort level around 600 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)