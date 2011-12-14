MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian government bond yields inched up in early trade on Wednesday due to profit taking as the central bank belied expectations of a buyback this week, while traders watch for inflation due around noon (0630 GMT) for direction.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.43 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.40 percent, its lowest close since Sept. 29. Traders expect the yield to be in the 8.42-8.47 percent range during the session.

* India's headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before, a Reuters poll showed.

* The central bank is seen holding key rates steady at its scheduled review on Friday, and economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen.

* The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions, and the market had been expecting the central bank to announce on Tuesday another buyback.

* Borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions stand at around 800 billion rupees, above the RBI's comfort level around 600 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)