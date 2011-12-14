MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian federal bond yields were up in afternoon trade on Wednesday on higher-than-expected inflation data, while traders awaited the central bank's mid-quarter review of the monetary policy on Friday.

* At 2:50 p.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis points at 8.47 percent.

* India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October but coming in above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

* India's central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)