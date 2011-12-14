(Updates to close, adds quotes, details)

* 10-yr bond yields seen around 8.50 pct until policy review

* Nov inflation tops 9 pct; weighs on sentiment

* Traders awaiting CRR cut, buyback announcements

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Dec 14 Indian federal bond yields on Wednesday snapped a two-day fall as inflation topped 9 percent for a 12th straight month, dampening some hopes that the central bank would tone down its hawkish policy stance at Friday's review.

Contrary to expectations, the Reserve Bank of India did not announce a plan to repurchase bonds under a debt buyback plan that it started last month, prompting traders to book profits.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 9 basis points on the day at 8.49 percent, after moving in an 8.41-8.52 percent band.

"There was a change in sentiment in the morning when there was no buyback announced. And the inflation was a dampener - people were expecting it to be around 8.70-8.90 percent," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC.

The benchmark bond yields had fallen 13 basis points in the previous two sessions, moving further away from a three-year high of more than 9 percent hit in November.

Data on Wednesday showed India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but slightly more than a 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Traders said optimism created by a sharp drop in weekly food inflation last week was largely washed away by Wednesday's print that bore the impact of a depreciating rupee, which is making imports, including oil, costlier.

Food inflation had sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26 from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

Dealers will now focus on the central bank's mid-quarter monetary policy review on Friday, where it is widely expected to keep rates on hold, for further direction.

Worries over slowing domestic growth are ramping up pressure on the central bank to shift more quickly to an easing policy after it indicated in October that further rate rises may not be needed if inflation comes down.

Some analysts say the economy will struggle to grow even 7 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2012, down from 8.5 percent in 2010/11 and far below a hoped-for target of 9 percent set by the government early this year.

"Traders will wait to see if there is any cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR). They will also watch for more bond buyback announcements," HSBC's Wadhawan said.

Traders are expecting a cut in the CRR, which is the portion of deposits that banks must maintain in cash with the central bank, as liquidity in the system is likely to tighten after companies pay their advance tax on Thursday.

Banks borrowed 865.45 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher than the 797.30 billion rupees borrowed on Tuesday.

The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions, and the market was expecting another announcement after market hours on Tuesday.

Traders said the benchmark bond yields are likely to remain around 8.50 percent until Friday's policy review.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 186.15 billion rupees ($3.5 billion), higher than the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.05 percent from 7.00 percent on Tuesday and the one-year rate closed at 7.78 percent from 7.72 percent previously.

($1= 53.7 Indian rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)