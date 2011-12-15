MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian government bond yields are likely to edge lower, helped by a drop in global crude prices, but a weakening rupee may prevent a sharper fall, traders said.

* The central bank is seen holding key rates steady at its scheduled review on Friday, and economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen.

* Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of key technical support.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open at 8.47/48 percent levels and trade in a 8.43 to 8.48 percent range during the day.

* Data on Wednesday showed India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but slightly more than a 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

* A record low rupee is making imports, including oil, costlier and will keep upward pressure on inflation, traders said. It closed at 53.71/72 to the dollar after hitting an all-time low of 54. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)