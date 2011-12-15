MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian government bond yields fell in early trade on Thursday helped by a drop in global crude oil prices, but a weakening rupee may prevent a sharper fall, traders said.

* Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of key technical support.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.45 percent, Compared with Wednesday's close of 8.49 percent. It is expected to trade in a 8.43-8.48 percent range during the day.

* Data on Wednesday showed India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but slightly more than a 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

* A record low rupee is making imports, including oil, costlier and will keep an upward pressure on inflation, traders said. The currency hit an all-time low of 54.30 per dollar in early trading, taking losses to about 4 percent this week.

* The central bank is seen holding key rates steady at its scheduled review on Friday, and economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)