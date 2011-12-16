BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.
* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA
MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian government bond yields should ease early on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy around noon (0630 GMT) that is widely expected to hold rates. * The best that investors can hope for from the Reserve Bank of India are measures to improve market liquidity and an acknowledgement that economic conditions are worsening. * For a poll on rates outlook, see * Traders said a drop in global crude prices and steps by the central bank to stem the rupee's slide would help temper inflation concerns and bolster sentiment for bonds. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open 2 basis points lower at 8.47 percent and move in a 8.45 to 8.49 percent range until the policy. * The yield could drop around 9 basis points if the central bank issues a dovish statement, traders said. A hawkish stance will push up yields by at least 6 basis points, they added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------