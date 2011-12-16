MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian government bond yields should ease early on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy around noon (0630 GMT) that is widely expected to hold rates. * The best that investors can hope for from the Reserve Bank of India are measures to improve market liquidity and an acknowledgement that economic conditions are worsening. * For a poll on rates outlook, see * Traders said a drop in global crude prices and steps by the central bank to stem the rupee's slide would help temper inflation concerns and bolster sentiment for bonds. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open 2 basis points lower at 8.47 percent and move in a 8.45 to 8.49 percent range until the policy. * The yield could drop around 9 basis points if the central bank issues a dovish statement, traders said. A hawkish stance will push up yields by at least 6 basis points, they added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)