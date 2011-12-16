* RBI seen holding rates; policy around noon (0630 GMT * Liquidity easing measures expected - traders MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian government bond yields eased on expectations the central bank will hold rates at its policy review at around noon (0630 GMT) on Friday and announce measures to help ease a cash crunch in the banking system. Any signal of a shift in stance by the Reserve Bank of India, which has raised rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight inflation, will fuel expectations for accelerated moves to begin easing monetary policy, traders said. At 11:02 a.m. (0532 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.48 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 38 billion rupees ($721 million), compared with the average 35 billion to 45 billion rupees dealt in the first two hours of trade. "Expectations are either a cash reserve ratio cut or open market operations calendar along with dovish tone and concerns on growth and liquidity, a dealer with a foreign bank said. The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions. For a poll on rates outlook, see. Traders said the RBI's move to stem a slide in the rupee by trying to curb speculation in the forwards market was likely to temper inflation pressures and aided sentiment for bonds. The benchmark five-year swap was down 2 basis points at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate shed 5 basis points to 7.75 percent. ($1=52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)