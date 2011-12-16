* RBI seen holding rates; policy around noon (0630 GMT
* Liquidity easing measures expected - traders
MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian government bond
yields eased on expectations the central bank will hold rates at
its policy review at around noon (0630 GMT) on Friday and
announce measures to help ease a cash crunch in the banking
system.
Any signal of a shift in stance by the Reserve Bank of
India, which has raised rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight
inflation, will fuel expectations for accelerated moves to begin
easing monetary policy, traders said.
At 11:02 a.m. (0532 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 1 basis point at 8.48 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 38 billion rupees ($721 million), compared with the
average 35 billion to 45 billion rupees dealt in the first two
hours of trade.
"Expectations are either a cash reserve ratio cut or open
market operations calendar along with dovish tone and concerns
on growth and liquidity, a dealer with a foreign bank said.
The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion
rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash
conditions.
For a poll on rates outlook, see.
Traders said the RBI's move to stem a slide in the rupee by
trying to curb speculation in the forwards market was likely to
temper inflation pressures and aided sentiment for bonds.
The benchmark five-year swap was down 2 basis
points at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate
shed 5 basis points to 7.75 percent.
($1=52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)