MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian government bond yields should ease early on Monday after the central bank indicated on Friday it may start cutting interest rates. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open about 3 basis points lower at 8.35/36 percent. It ended down 11 basis points on Friday at 8.38 percent, after hitting 8.37 percent -- its lowest since end-September. * The Reserve Bank of India kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have increased. * Traders said global risk-off sentiment was also expected to shift buying to safe-haven government debt. * Brent crude futures fell below $103 on Monday as the market worried that Europe's debt woes could trigger a global recession, but losses were limited by signs China's oil demand would hold up as its economy headed for a moderate slowdown. * Asian stocks fell on Monday on fears possible credit ratings downgrades of several European countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis, while the euro steadied after its worst weekly performance in three months. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)