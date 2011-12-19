MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian government bond yields edged down in early trade on Monday after the central bank indicated last week it may start cutting interest rates, citing increased risks to economic growth. * Bond buying was aided by negative domestic equities. Risk aversion globally, on instability fears a leadership transition could bring following North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death and as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe, also aided. * At 9:45 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.36 percent, down 2 basis points from Friday's close. It had hit 8.37 percent -- its lowest since end-September on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy. * Brent crude futures fell below $103 on Monday on worries that Europe's debt woes could trigger a global recession, but losses were limited by signs China's oil demand would hold up as its economy headed for a moderate slowdown. * Asian stocks fell on Monday on fears possible credit ratings downgrades of several European countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis, while the euro steadied after its worst weekly performance in three months. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)