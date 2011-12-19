* 10-year yield drops 4 bps, extending 11 bps fall on Friday
* Shift in RBI's hawkish stance, global risk aversion help
* Likely more govt borrowing could halt bond price rally
(Updates to midday)
MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian government bond
yields dropped to their lowest in nearly three months on Monday,
extending their fall after the central bank last week indicated
its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as
risks to growth increase.
At 12 p.m. (0630 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 4 basis points at 8.34 percent, adding
to the 11 bps drop on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) kept rates unchanged but signalled a shift in its hawkish
policy stance.
"The yield should trade in a 8.00 to 8.25 percent range in
the next few days as the market starts building in rate cut
expectations," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were sharply higher at 117.45 billion rupees ($2.21
billion), compared with the usual 50 billion rupees usually
dealt in the first three hours of trade.
The RBI paused an aggressive tightening cycle that involved
lifting rates 13 times since March 2010, as the economy tussles
with a worrying combination of weak growth and high inflation.
Demand for bonds was aided by domestic shares that fell more
than 1.5 percent on slowing growth, while lower global oil
prices was seen cooling inflation pressures.
Brent crude futures fell below $103 on Monday on worries
that Europe's debt woes could trigger a global recession, but
losses were limited by signs China's oil demand would hold up as
its economy headed for a moderate slowdown.
Traders said the bond market was also underpinned by risk
aversion globally on instability fears a leadership transition
could bring following North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death
and as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades
from Europe.
The benchmark five-year swap was down 10
basis points at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate INRAMONMI1Y=>
shed 6 bps to 7.65 percent.
BORROWING WORRY
However, expectations the government, which has already
increased its borrowing plan for the fiscal year to March, will
again announce additional borrowings could halt the rally in
bond prices, traders said.
Last month, the finance minister sought parliamentary nod
for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for
2011/12, increasing fears the government will not be able to
meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.
A senior dealer at a primary dealership said there was
market talk the government would have to borrow another 400
billion rupees.
"This may pressure the yields up by 10-15 basis points from
where it stands," he said.
India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the
budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product
in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353
billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed.
The government in late September increased borrowing in the
second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the
budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was unlikely to
impact the fiscal deficit target.
($1=53.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)