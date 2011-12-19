MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian federal bond yields
hovered near three-month lows on Monday, after falling 11 basis
points on Friday, on hopes the central bank will soon reverse
its tight anti-inflation stance.
* At 3:00 p.m. (0930 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 5 basis points at 8.33 percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent a strong signal last
Friday that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary
policy as risks to economic growth increase, but left its policy
rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high
inflation.
* Lower global oil prices was seen cooling inflationary
pressures, which also pushed the yields down.
* Brent crude futures fell below $103 on Monday, as ongoing
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the prospect of
regional instability after the death of North Korea's leader
weighed on riskier assets.
* Risk aversion globally also aided sentiment with European
stocks and the euro under pressure in the wake of a fresh rating
agency warning on the euro zone debt crisis, while news of the
death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of
regional instability in Asia.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)