MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian federal bond yields hovered near three-month lows on Monday, after falling 11 basis points on Friday, on hopes the central bank will soon reverse its tight anti-inflation stance. * At 3:00 p.m. (0930 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 8.33 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent a strong signal last Friday that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase, but left its policy rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high inflation. * Lower global oil prices was seen cooling inflationary pressures, which also pushed the yields down. * Brent crude futures fell below $103 on Monday, as ongoing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the prospect of regional instability after the death of North Korea's leader weighed on riskier assets. * Risk aversion globally also aided sentiment with European stocks and the euro under pressure in the wake of a fresh rating agency warning on the euro zone debt crisis, while news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of regional instability in Asia. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)