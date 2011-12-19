(Adds quotes, details, updates to close) * 10-year bond yield seen touching 8.25 percent - traders * Global risk aversion also aid sentiment for bonds By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian bond yields fell to near three-month lows on Monday as investors increased bets the central bank would start easing its tight monetary policy stance despite a spreading cash crunch in the money market. Debt yields fell for the second straight session after the Reserve Bank of India at its last Friday's review sent a strong signal that its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase. However, acknowledging high inflation, the RBI left its policy rate on hold at a three-year high of 8.50 percent. Market players also shrugged off signs of a deepening liquidity crunch in the market, saying it would spur the RBI to buy back more bonds through open market operations. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.33 percent, after falling 11 basis points in the previous session. "The market is in a very bullish mode. The RBI policy is speaking a lot of positives and additionally, the euro is still hanging," a trader with a foreign bank said. Globally, investors were wary of risky assets, which also boosted sentiment for government debt. European stocks and the euro came under pressure in the wake of a rating agency warning on the euro zone debt crisis, while news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of regional instability in Asia. "On hopes of bigger open market operation announcement and tracking the fall in swap rates, the 10-year yield is heading towards 8.25 percent," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank. Since the liquidity tightness is persistently above the RBI's confort zone, it said in its review that further open market operations would be conducted as and when appropriate. Borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system, rose to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on Monday, the highest in nearly a year, from 1.48 trillion rupees on Friday. The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees in the recent past to help ease tight cash conditions. BORROWING FEARS Additional borrowing by the government could spoil the bond rally, said traders. India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target by a full percentage point to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed. The government in late September increased borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was unlikely to impact the fiscal deficit target. The total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was at a high 253 billion rupees ($4.78 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap ended at 6.82 percent from 6.92 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate closed at 7.64 percent from 7.72 percent. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)