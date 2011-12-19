(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
* 10-year bond yield seen touching 8.25 percent - traders
* Global risk aversion also aid sentiment for bonds
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian bond yields fell to
near three-month lows on Monday as investors increased bets the
central bank would start easing its tight monetary policy stance
despite a spreading cash crunch in the money market.
Debt yields fell for the second straight session after the
Reserve Bank of India at its last Friday's review sent a strong
signal that its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary
policy as risks to economic growth increase.
However, acknowledging high inflation, the RBI left its
policy rate on hold at a three-year high of 8.50 percent.
Market players also shrugged off signs of a
deepening liquidity crunch in the market, saying it would spur
the RBI to buy back more bonds through open market operations.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5
basis points at 8.33 percent, after falling 11 basis points in
the previous session.
"The market is in a very bullish mode. The RBI policy is
speaking a lot of positives and additionally, the euro is still
hanging," a trader with a foreign bank said.
Globally, investors were wary of risky assets, which also
boosted sentiment for government debt.
European stocks and the euro came under pressure in the wake
of a rating agency warning on the euro zone debt crisis, while
news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked
fears of regional instability in Asia.
"On hopes of bigger open market operation announcement and
tracking the fall in swap rates, the 10-year yield is heading
towards 8.25 percent," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice
president with Development Credit Bank.
Since the liquidity tightness is persistently
above the RBI's confort zone, it said in its review that further
open market operations would be conducted as and when
appropriate.
Borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of
India's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the
banking system, rose to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on
Monday, the highest in nearly a year, from 1.48 trillion rupees
on Friday.
The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion
rupees in the recent past to help ease tight cash conditions.
BORROWING FEARS
Additional borrowing by the government could spoil the bond
rally, said traders.
India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted
target by a full percentage point to 5.5 percent of gross
domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi
to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters
poll showed.
The government in late September increased borrowing in the
second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the
budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was unlikely to
impact the fiscal deficit target.
The total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform
was at a high 253 billion rupees ($4.78 billion) compared with
the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 6.82
percent from 6.92 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate
closed at 7.64 percent from 7.72 percent.
($1=52.9 rupees)
(Editing by Malini Menon)