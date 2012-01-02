India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for benchmark bond)
MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday after the central bank said on Friday the government would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) in the current fiscal year ending in March.
* The net additional borrowing, including through short-dated securities, is more than the market expected, traders said.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.61 percent and climb to as much as 8.65 percent, they said. On Friday, it closed at 8.56 percent.
* Traders said the RBI is likely to conduct more open market operations, which would keep a lid on yields. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: