(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for benchmark bond)

MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday after the central bank said on Friday the government would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) in the current fiscal year ending in March.

* The net additional borrowing, including through short-dated securities, is more than the market expected, traders said.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.61 percent and climb to as much as 8.65 percent, they said. On Friday, it closed at 8.56 percent.

* Traders said the RBI is likely to conduct more open market operations, which would keep a lid on yields. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)