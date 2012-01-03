MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday as investors are likely to sell to make room for Friday's auction, where the new benchmark bond is also on sale.

* India will on Friday sell 140 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) of debt, comprising 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. The details of the auction were released after market hours Monday.

* The market will watch out for bond buyback announcement from the Reserve Bank of India, traders said.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.41 percent and trade in a 8.36-8.44 percent band, traders said. On Monday, it closed 17 basis points lower at 8.39 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)