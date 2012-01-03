MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian federal bond yields were little changed in early trade on Tuesday as expectations of a bond buyback announcement by the central bank offset concerns over lined-up supplies.

* At 9:32 a.m. (0353 GMT), The 10-year benchmark bond yield was 8.38 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday's close of 8.39 percent.

* India will on Friday sell 140 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) of debt, comprising 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement released late Monday. ($1=53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)