* Overall sentiment bullish on hopes for OMOs, rate cut

* Details of FIMMDA-RBI meet on 10-yr yield limit breach eyed (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as traders raised bets on the possibility of the central bank conducting open market operations to help tide over debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions.

Growing hopes of an interest rate cut after the central bank governor said on Monday it was likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth also aided bond buying, traders said.

At 10:20 a.m. (0450 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.36 percent, 3 basis points lower than its Monday's close.

"Expectations of a reversal of monetary policy given reported comments from the RBI governor spurred buying in bonds," said Ananth Narayan G., head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Standard Chartered Bank.

"That, coupled with slower growth indicators and authorities mentioning growth is now at centr e stage rather than inflation, has helped bring in expectations of CRR (cash reserve ratio) and repo rate cuts over the next few months."

In an interview with the BBC Duvvuri Subbarao said growth was likely to be a bigger concern in 2012, although the risk of inflation remained.

Narayan said there were expectations that December inflation will come in lower at 7.50 percent, and January could be even lower at 6.5 percent. Despite a weaker rupee, food inflation, which has been the main driver of headline inflation, has trended down nicely, he said.

India's annual food inflation eased for a ninth straight week to its lowest in nearly six years in mid-December on improved supplies, bolstering hopes of a cooling in overall inflation that will allow the central bank to shift focus to reviving growth by cutting rates.

The Indian rupee weakened 15.8 percent in 2011, its biggest annual loss since 2008, as foreign capital took flight on growing concerns about India's current account deficit, its poorly performing stock market and an uncertain global economic outlook.

SUPPLY PIPELINE

India will on Friday sell 140 billion rupees of debt, comprising 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

Banks borrowed 1.17 trillion rupees ($21.95 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, up from 1.15 trillion rupees on Friday.

Traders were awaiting details of a discussion between Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and the Reserve Bank of India regarding the unexpectedly sharp 2.2 percent drop in India's 10-year government bond yield on Monday.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.01 percent. The one-year rate at 7.67 percent from 7.70 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Naryanan; editing by Malini Menon)