* Overall sentiment bullish on hopes for OMOs, policy easing

* RBI approves bond trades that breached limit Monday -sources

* OMO purchases of 1 trillion rupees seen before end-March - Barclays (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian federal bond yields ended lower on Tuesday on growing hopes that the central bank will buy back more debt to support the government's enhanced borrowing, with expectations of a rate cut in the near term further aiding sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.36 percent, 3 basis points down from Monday's close .

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 277.20 billion rupees ($5.2 billion) compared with 90 billion-100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day .

"Hopes of a reversal in monetary policy stance in the January review after the RBI governor comments prompted debt buying," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.

In an interview with the BBC published on Monday, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said growth was likely to be a bigger concern in 2012 and the central bank is likely to begin easing monetary policy.

Traders said slower growth and easing inflation has helped bring in expectations of cash reserve ratio and repo rate cuts over the next few months.

"There are expectations that December inflation will come in lower at 7.50 percent, and January could be even lower at 6.5 percent," said Ananth Narayan G., head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai.

"Despite a weaker rupee, food inflation, which has been the main driver of headline inflation, has trended down nicely," Narayan added.

India's annual food inflation eased for a ninth straight week to 0.42 percent, its lowest in nearly six years, in mid-December on improved supplies, bolstering hopes of a cooling in overall inflation that will allow the central bank to shift focus to reviving growth by cutting rates.

Tuesday's heavy trading was also helped by the market participants' body relaxing its limits for price movements for some securities for the trading session.

India's central bank has approved some government bond trades struck on Monday that breached an internal price band set by the FIMMDA because of the high volumes involved, three officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

SUPPLY HURTS

Post trading hours Monday, RBI announced that it will on Friday sell 140 billion rupees of debt, comprising 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The RBI said India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion)through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March and garner a larger-than-expected funds through short-dated paper.

Cash in the system also continued to be tight with banks borrowing 1.13 trillion rupees from RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday.

"Barring a CRR cut, we think the RBI will likely need to conduct OMO purchases of 1 trillion rupees before end-March," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

"We expect the RBI to conduct OMO purchases of approximately 100-120 billion rupees each week in the initial stages, as banks' excess SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) is likely to decline as we approach end-March 2012," he said.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.02 percent. The one-year rate was at 7.67 percent from 7.70 percent previously. ($1 = 53.2 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)