MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India said it will on Friday buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of bonds through open market operation.

* Late on Tuesday, the RBI said it will buy back 8.07 percent 2017; 7.80 percent 2021; 8.13 percent 2022; and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.30 percent and trade in a 8.25-8.30 percent band, traders said. Tuesday, it closed 3 basis points lower at 8.36 percent.

* Traders will also await results of a 100-billion-rupee treasury bill auction due later in the day.

* On Friday, the government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt, comprising 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. ($1=53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)