* Profit taking seen in early session after 2-day rally * Some traders unhappy with choice of securities in OMO * Yields to trade in 8.28 pct-8.35 pct band in the day - AK Capital (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Jan 4 Indian federal bond yields edged down on Wednesday, reversing a spike in early trades, on hopes that the central bank will keep buying debt to support the government's heavy borrowing programme. Yields rose in early session as some traders booked profit after a sharp rally over the last two sessions and as the choice of some less traded securities in the buy back announced damped sentiment. At 10:32 a.m. (0502 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.34 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.36 percent. It had spiked to 8.40 percent in early trades. "Buying came at 8.39 percent (levels) and yields are expected to come off further on positive sentiments of liquidity infusion through OMO (open market operations)," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. Late on Tuesday, the RBI said it will buy back 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.13 percent 2022 and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Jan 6. "Odd choice of papers in the OMO barring 7.80 percent 2021 put upward pressure on the yields in early session," said Satapathy. "The market was expecting 9.15 percent 2024 to be one of the eligible securities, but it didn't come up." Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 86.75 billion Indian rupees ($1.63 billion), compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade. Traders will await results of a 100-billion-rupee treasury bill auction due later in the day. On Friday, the government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt, comprising 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. India's capital market regulator said on Tuesday that any new debt limits to be allocated to foreign funds through the auction route cannot be reinvested, a move which traders said also hurt sentiment. The benchmark five-year swap rate was 3 basis points up from Tuesday's close at 7.05 percent. The one-year rate was 1 basis point higher at 7.68 percent from its previous close. "If the RBI fails to inject the desired amount of liquidity via OMO purchases, then the possibility of a cut in the CRR to offset incremental tightness in liquidity increases, in our view," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore. ($1=53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)