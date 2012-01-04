MUMBAI, Jan 4 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat with an upside bias as traders looked to prune their portfolios to make space for the 140-billion-rupee ($2.64 billion) debt auction slated for Friday. * At 2:15 p.m. (0845 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.36 percent, flat from Tuesday's close. It had risen to 8.40 percent earlier in the day. * Heavy buying was witnessed since Monday on renewed hopes of monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India at its next review on Jan. 24. Even at current levels, the 10-year yield is about 18 basis points lower from Friday's close. * Traders expect selling to resume, as the choice of papers for the debt buyback by the RBI has also disappointed market participants. * The timing of the debt buy back scheduled for Friday alongside the bond auction weighed on sentiment, traders said. * "It is very surprising that RBI has decided to buy back bonds on the same day as the auction because it leaves little room to know how much a trader can give to RBI through buy back and make some room for the auction supply," a trader at another foreign bank said. * The government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt while the central bank has said it will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. ($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)