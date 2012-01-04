* Traders tread cautiously ahead of bond sale, OMO * Undercurrent positive on rate cut hopes, easing cash * Economy will likely grow faster next fiscal year - adviser Basu (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Jan 4 India's benchmark bond yield pulled back off lows to close flat on Wednesday in heavy volumes as traders pruned their portfolios to make space for a 140 billion rupee ($2.64 billion) debt auction. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended unchanged at 8.36 percent. It rose to 8.40 percent in early session. Still, bond market sentiment remained positive on hopes that the central bank will ease monetary policy as early as Jan 24 when it meets to review rates and on easing cash in the banking system, traders said. India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu said that the economy will likely grow faster next fiscal year than in 2011/12 because of an improved external environment and a shift in policy focus from containing inflation to promoting growth. . Cash in the banking system continued to improve with banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility at 815 billion rupees, sharply lower from 1.13 trillion rupees on Tuesday. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 209.90 billion rupees, double the normal volume dealt in a day. The highest traded volume was in the 9.15 percent, 2024 paper at 108.70 billion rupees. "Some profit booking has taken place and the market is expected to remain sideways ahead of OMO (open market operations) and auction," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. "The overall momentum in the market would still remain." The government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt while the central bank has said it will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. The timing of the debt buy back scheduled for Friday alongside the bond auction weighed on sentiment, traders said. "It is very surprising that RBI has decided to buy back bonds on the same day as the auction because it leaves little room to know how much a trader can give to RBI through buy back and make some room for the auction supply," a trader at a foreign bank said. Traders said the odd choice of papers in the OMO barring 7.80 percent 2021 weighed on sentiments. A large section of the market was expecting the 9.15 percent 2024 paper, which had witnessed heavy volumes in recent sessions, to be part of the buy back. "While the RBI plans to continue with its OMO operations in the coming weeks, it is hesitant to provide a clear cut OMO calendar (i.e. commit to a particular quantum of OMO in advance) as it wants to retain the flexibility of stopping such temporary and strategic liquidity supportive measures whenever it deems fit," said Taimur Baig, chief economist at Deutsche Bank in Singapore said in a note. India's capital market regulator said on Tuesday that any new debt limits to be allocated to foreign funds through the auction route cannot be reinvested, a move which traders said also hurt sentiment. The five year swap rate settled at 7.08 percent, up 6 basis points from its Tuesday's close. The one-year swap rate ended 1 basis point higher from its previous close at 7.68 percent. ($1=53 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)