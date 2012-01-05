MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to start lower on Thursday on hopes the central
bank will soon begin easing its monetary policy stance, with
improved liquidity also seen aiding sentiment.
* However, traders will be cautious ahead of a 140 billion
rupees ($2.68 billion) debt sale on Friday, and lined-up
supplies will prevent a sharp fall in the yields.
* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of
India, on Thursday said the country's inflation is slowing, as
suggested by momentum indicators, and the ceiling for interest
rates has been reached.
* Banks borrowed 815 billion rupees through the RBI's
liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, lower than 1.1
trillion rupees in the previous session.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open
around 8.34 percent and trade in a 8.30-8.40 percent band,
traders said. On Wednesday, it closed steady at 8.36 percent.
* Traders will watch out for the weekly food inflation data
due later in the day.
* The RBI will also buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on
Friday.
* India's Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association will recommend to the central bank that it changes
the basis for determining daily bands for trading government
bonds to yield from price, three sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
($1=52.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)