MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open slightly lower on Friday as expectations of monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India and risk aversion globally are likely to aid sentiment.

* Cautiousness ahead of the government's 140-billion-rupee ($2.6 billion) bond auction later in the day will check a sharper drop in yields, though. Results of the auction are due after 0900 GMT.

* The RBI will buy back up to 120 billion rupees of debt though an auction, the results of which are also due after 0900 GMT.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.30 percent and trade in a 8.30-8.38 percent band, traders said. On Thursday, it closed at 8.33 percent, 3 basis points lower from Wednesday's close.

* India's food price index in the year to Dec 24 declined for the first time in nearly six years as costs of pulses and vegetables fell, raising hopes that headline inflation rate for the month will drop below 9 percent for the first time in more than a year.

* Interest rates in India have peaked and economic growth concerns are back on the centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. ($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)