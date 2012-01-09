MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields
are seen nudging lower on Monday comforted by the amount of debt
bought back by the central bank on Friday and bolstered by the
prime minister's comments on growth that strengthened views
interest rates could fall soon.
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the
Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal
year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth
issued by his government last month.
* After markets closed on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India
said it bought back 84.71 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) of
bonds versus a target of 120 billion rupees.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open
around 8.20 percent and trade in a 8.18-8.22 percent band,
traders said. On Friday, it closed at 8.22 percent, 11 basis
points below Thursday's close.
* Interest rates in India have peaked and economic growth
concerns are back on the centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
Governor at the RBI had said last week.
($1=52.7 rupees)
