MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields are seen nudging lower on Monday comforted by the amount of debt bought back by the central bank on Friday and bolstered by the prime minister's comments on growth that strengthened views interest rates could fall soon.

* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month.

* After markets closed on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 84.71 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) of bonds versus a target of 120 billion rupees.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield could open around 8.20 percent and trade in a 8.18-8.22 percent band, traders said. On Friday, it closed at 8.22 percent, 11 basis points below Thursday's close.

* Interest rates in India have peaked and economic growth concerns are back on the centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy Governor at the RBI had said last week. ($1=52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)