MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields were off intraday lows on Monday due to profit taking by banks after an aggressive buying spree earlier in the session wore out. * At 2:17 p.m. (0847 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.20 percent, 2 basis points lower than Friday's close of 8.22 percent. It had dipped to 8.14 percent in early trades. * Bond yields had eased sharply at open as market expectation of policy rate cut was reinforced following comments by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the country's slowing economic growth. * On Sunday, the prime minister had said the economy's growth rate was likely to slip to about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month. * Yields eased further as the outcome of the 120-billion-rupee ($2.28 billion) debt buy back by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday was seen as shot in the arm for cash supply in the banking system. * Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on Monday was 173.35 billion Indian rupees, double the volume in a regular trading session. * Bond yields are likely to remain lower in rest of the session, traders said, as the underlying expectation of a rate cut will attract more buying intermittently. * Market awaits the November data on factory output, which is due on Thursday, as it will offer more cues whether RBI would consider cutting interest rates when it reviews its policy on Jan. 24. ($1=52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)