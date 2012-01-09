MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields
were off intraday lows on Monday due to profit taking by banks
after an aggressive buying spree earlier in the session wore
out.
* At 2:17 p.m. (0847 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.20 percent, 2 basis points lower than
Friday's close of 8.22 percent. It had dipped to 8.14 percent in
early trades.
* Bond yields had eased sharply at open as market
expectation of policy rate cut was reinforced following comments
by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the country's slowing
economic growth.
* On Sunday, the prime minister had said the economy's
growth rate was likely to slip to about 7 percent this fiscal
year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth
issued by his government last month.
* Yields eased further as the outcome of the
120-billion-rupee ($2.28 billion) debt buy back by the Reserve
Bank of India on Friday was seen as shot in the arm for cash
supply in the banking system.
* Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform on
Monday was 173.35 billion Indian rupees, double the volume in a
regular trading session.
* Bond yields are likely to remain lower in rest of the
session, traders said, as the underlying expectation of a rate
cut will attract more buying intermittently.
* Market awaits the November data on factory output, which
is due on Thursday, as it will offer more cues whether RBI would
consider cutting interest rates when it reviews its policy on
Jan. 24.
($1=52.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)